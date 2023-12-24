An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

People stand on a small sand bar at night as a small boat filled with people approaches.

Night Rescues

Vermont National Guard’s quick reaction force joined with North Carolina and Massachusetts urban search and rescue teams to recover and relocate 27 people and their pets in Cambridge, Vt., July 11, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to support Vermont Emergency Management in response to severe flooding from heavy storms across the state.

Photo Gallery