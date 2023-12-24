Pilot Preps

Air Force Capt. Michael Loh, Jr., pilot, 52nd Fighter Wing, dons a helmet prior to takeoff in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard, at Tactical Air Force Wing 73, during Exercise Air Defender 2023, in Laage, Germany, June 19, 2023. Air Defender is a German-led, multinational exercise focusing on operational and tactical-level field training, primarily held in Germany, with forward operating locations in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia.