Rainbow Formation The Swedish Navy corvette HSwMS Härnösand, left, and the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt steam in formation during Exercise Neptune Strike 23-2 in the Baltic Sea, July 12, 2023. Neptune Strike is a multiyear effort focused on the integration of U.S. and NATO forces to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the alliance. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.06 MB) Tags: NATO, Navy, Ukraine Response, Neptune Strike 23-2 Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos VIRIN: 230712-N-QI593-1190A.JPG Photo Gallery