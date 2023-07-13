An official website of the United States Government 
A dog lies on a floor as a service member standing next to her holds her leash.

Kimber at Rest

Kimber, a therapy dog handled by Iowa Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Tina Kalar, relaxes before greeting attendees of Innovative Readiness Training Northwest – Arkansas Wellness 2023 in Yellville, Ark., July 13, 2023. The mission provides medical coverage to the communities of Yellville, Mountain Home and Marshall.

