In Formation

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with NATO ships during an integrated sailing event as part of Neptune Strike, July 11, 2023. The ships include the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, French Navy frigate FS Languedoc, guided missile destroyer USS Ramage, guided missile cruiser USS Normandy, guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner and Italian guided missile frigate ITS Carabiniere.