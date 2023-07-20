An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two helicopters fly over rolling brown hills with military insignia adorning them.

Peru View

Air Force Special Warfare operators participate in a casualty evacuation training scenario with U.S. Army and Peruvian special operations forces during Resolute Sentinel 23 in Peru, July 20, 2023. The exercise aims to improve readiness of U.S. and partner-nation military and interagency personnel.

