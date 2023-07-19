An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers exit a helicopter in a field.

Chopper Exit

Army Pvt. Michael Alvarez and Army Spc. Wyatt McLean, both with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, exit a helicopter during joint operation Lancer Lift in Pisz, Poland, July 19, 2023. Operation Lancer Lift is a British-led exercise designed to enhance the interoperability between multinational forces during an aerial insertion operation.

Photo Gallery