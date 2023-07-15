An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A small boat operates in the sea at twilight.

Overboard Drill

Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a man overboard drill in the Adriatic Sea, July 15, 2023. Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

