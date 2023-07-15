Overboard Drill Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a man overboard drill in the Adriatic Sea, July 15, 2023. Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.64 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Offocer1st Class Zac Shea VIRIN: 230715-N-XO016-1299A.JPG Photo Gallery