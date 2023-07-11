An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two ships sail close to each other.

Mediterranean Ops

The guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius sails behind the Italian navy ship ITS Viareggio during an anti-mine exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, July 11, 2023. Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

