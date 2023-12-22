Low Level Flight Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, conduct low-level flying after taking off from Ramstein Air Force Base during a large NATO flight formation in Germany, July 14, 2023. The flight consisted of low-level tactical egress, airpower interoperability, radar operations and static line jumps to the Ramstein Air Base drop zone to increase interoperability with U.S. and German allies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.2 MB) Tags: NATO, Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro VIRIN: 230714-F-EX065-1694A.JPG Photo Gallery