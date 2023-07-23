An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three aircraft fly in formation.

Talisman Sabre Trio

Two Air Force F-22 Raptors and an Australian F-18A Super Hornet fly in formation over Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 23, 2023, during Talisman Sabre. The exercise between Australia and the United States is designed to strengthen relationships and interoperability among key allies.

