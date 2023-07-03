An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Close-up of two sailors wearing hard hats while standing on the deck of a Navy ship.

Sailor Signal

Navy Seaman Samantha Gonzalez signals to the USNS Supply during a replenishment aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean during the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise, July 3, 2023. COMPTUEX is designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force.

Photo Gallery