An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Army officer holds an eagle on his arm.

Displaying Courage

Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson meets ‘Courage,’ the wedge-tailed eagle mascot of the Australian army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, during Exercise Talisman Sabre at Lavarack Barracks, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, aimed at advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Photo Gallery