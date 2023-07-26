Tow to Test

Sailors tow the Vehicle Advanced Demonstrator for Emergency Recovery, a replica of the Orion crew module, into the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2023, for underway recovery testing to prepare for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission that will send four astronauts beyond the moon. The Navy and NASA will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions.