An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors riding in a small boat displaying an American flag tow a space capsule into a body of water.

Tow to Test

Sailors tow the Vehicle Advanced Demonstrator for Emergency Recovery, a replica of the Orion crew module, into the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2023, for underway recovery testing to prepare for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission that will send four astronauts beyond the moon. The Navy and NASA will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions.

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.26 MB)
  • Tags: Navy
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk VIRIN: 230726-N-YT019-1231M.JPG
Photo Gallery