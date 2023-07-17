Food Focus Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Yuying Liu and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Haiwen Wu place servings of cornish hen on plates during the 2023 American Culinary Federation National Convention in New Orleans, July 17, 2023. Liu and Wu were selected to represent the entire armed forces and compete in the student chef team of the year event. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.33 MB) Tags: navy, arts Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin VIRIN: 230717-N-AH435-1212A.JPG Photo Gallery