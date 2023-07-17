An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two military chefs place food on multiple plates.

Food Focus

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Yuying Liu and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Haiwen Wu place servings of cornish hen on plates during the 2023 American Culinary Federation National Convention in New Orleans, July 17, 2023. Liu and Wu were selected to represent the entire armed forces and compete in the student chef team of the year event.

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.33 MB)
  • Tags: navy, arts
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin VIRIN: 230717-N-AH435-1212A.JPG
