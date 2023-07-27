Hazy Drill Army, National Guard and Reserve soldiers conduct live-fire battle drills during an advanced leaders course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 27, 2023. The course provides soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance their skills needed to lead squad-size units. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.63 MB) Tags: Army, training, New Jersey, National Guard, Army Reserve Photo By: Army National Guard Spc. Michael Schwenk VIRIN: 230727-Z-IB607-1022Y.JPG Photo Gallery