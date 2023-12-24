An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A guardsman uses a chainsaw to cut a tree in a wooded area.

Clearing Crew

Alaska Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Paul Carter participates in a land clearing operation during an Innovative Readiness Training project near Cordova, Alaska, July 26, 2023. The IRT program leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions and community development.

