Opposition Force

Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Lenz, a motor section leader assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment ‘Red Currahee,’ 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division supporting the 4th Infantry Division, fires from a window while playing the role of opposition forces during a platoon situational training exercise at Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, July 26, 2023. The training enabled soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios, refine their tactical skills in real-world conditions, and enhance their adaptability to handle challenges on the battlefield.