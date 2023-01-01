Fleet Week A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter performs a search and rescue demonstration during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2023. Fleet Week is a celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for residents to meet service members and witness the latest capabilities of the military's maritime services. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.01 MB) Tags: Military Life, Coast Guard, Washington, Navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy VIRIN: 230801-N-YF131-1227Y.JPG Photo Gallery