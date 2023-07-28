Flyover Formation A Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet, F/A-18E Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and an Air Force F-22 Raptor fly in formation with an Australian air force E-7A Wedgetail, F-35B Lightning II, two F/A-18F Super Hornets and an EA-18G Growler during Talisman Sabre over the Indian Ocean, July 28, 2023. The exercise between Australia and the United States is designed to strengthen relationships and interoperability among key allies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.06 MB) Tags: exercises, Australia, air force, navy, Talisman Sabre Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui VIRIN: 230728-N-IK052-1400M.JPG Photo Gallery