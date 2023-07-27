An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers observe a self-propelled howitzer operated by other soldiers.

Baltic Thunder

Lithuanian soldiers observe an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer operated by Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during the Baltic Thunder live-fire exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27, 2023. The multi-national exercise provided NATO allies from Lithuania and Slovakia an opportunity to conduct fire missions and share best practices.

