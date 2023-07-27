Baltic Thunder Lithuanian soldiers observe an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer operated by Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during the Baltic Thunder live-fire exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27, 2023. The multi-national exercise provided NATO allies from Lithuania and Slovakia an opportunity to conduct fire missions and share best practices. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.28 MB) Tags: Army, NATO, Ukraine Response, baltic thunder Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz VIRIN: 230727-Z-AS463-1504.JPG Photo Gallery