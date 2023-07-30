An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An honor guard holding an American flag is seen from above.

Anniversary Celebration

A command honor guard detail parades the colors during the 20th anniversary of commissioning ceremony for the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during operations in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2023. For 20 years, Ronald Reagan, currently the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, has provided a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

