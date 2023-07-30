Anniversary Celebration A command honor guard detail parades the colors during the 20th anniversary of commissioning ceremony for the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during operations in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2023. For 20 years, Ronald Reagan, currently the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, has provided a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.24 MB) Tags: navy, indo-pacific Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo VIRIN: 230730-N-GN523-1118.JPG Photo Gallery