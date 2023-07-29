Formation Friends The USS America, USS Green Bay, USS New Orleans, USS Rafael Peralta, USNS Matthew Perry and USNS Tippecanoe sail in formation with Australian, Japanese and South Korean vessels during Talisman Sabre in the Coral Sea, July 29, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, aimed at advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.61 MB) Tags: Indo-Pacific , Navy, Partnerships, Talisman Sabre Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant VIRIN: 230729-N-BX791-2930C.JPG Photo Gallery