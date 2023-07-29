An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Thirteen ships travel through a body of water in formation.

Formation Friends

The USS America, USS Green Bay, USS New Orleans, USS Rafael Peralta, USNS Matthew Perry and USNS Tippecanoe sail in formation with Australian, Japanese and South Korean vessels during Talisman Sabre in the Coral Sea, July 29, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, aimed at advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

