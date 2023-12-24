Emergency Delivery Marines and Filipino citizens offload emergency supplies from a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during relief operations in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri on Fuga Island in the Philippines, Aug. 8, 2023. During three days of relief efforts, the Marine Corps delivered approximately 64,000 pounds of food and water to remote communities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.21 MB) Tags: marine corps, indo-pacific Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Sean Potter VIRIN: 230803-M-TZ536-1623.JPG Photo Gallery