In Formation

The Greek navy frigate HS Elli and the guided missile destroyer USS Ramage maneuver into formation during a photo exercise with the Italian navy submarine ITS Scirè in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 7, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.