Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier holds a drape next to a wall of engraved names.

Unveiling Names

Army Spc. David Lashner, assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," unveils the engraved name of Medal of Honor recipient, retired Army Col. Paris D. Davis, at the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., Aug. 9, 2023. Davis received the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden on March 3, 2023, for his actions while serving in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Vietnam in 1965.

