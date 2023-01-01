An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four aircraft fly overhead.

Flyover Formation

Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing 8 conduct flight operations from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.

Photo Gallery