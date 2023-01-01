Hugs and Kisses A soldier reunites with a family member in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 8, 2023, after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The U.S. Central Command operation is designed to build partner capacity in the Middle East. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.53 MB) Tags: idaho national guard, spartan shield, Army, military children, military families, army national guard, prioritizing people Photo By: Air National Guard SSgt. Joseph R. Morgan VIRIN: 230808-Z-VT588-2362C.JPG Photo Gallery