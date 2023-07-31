Tank Travel Soldiers maneuver a tank down a road during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at the Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which strengthens relationships and interoperability and enhances collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (7.9 MB) Tags: talisman sabre, army, indo-pacific Photo By: Army Sgt. Oniel McDonald VIRIN: 230731-A-XO186-9895.JPG Photo Gallery