Working Together

Left to right: Staff Sgt. Florian Wagner, a forward observer assigned to the German 1st Battle Company supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, Army Staff Sgt. David Bridger, a fire support specialist, and Army Sgt. Madelyn Gillespie, a joint fire support specialist, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, work together to gather grid coordinates during Exercise Furious Wolf in Biaɫa Piska, Poland, Aug. 8, 2023. Exercise Furious Wolf is a British-led multinational air operation involving 12 NATO countries.