Silhouette Service Air Force Staff Sgt. Mike Jones conducts a post-flight inspection during Talisman Sabre at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 29, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, aimed at advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. Tags: Air Force, exercises, National Guard, partnerships, Talisman Sabre, indo-pacific Photo By: Air National Guard Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy VIRIN: 230729-Z-RV808-9460M.JPG