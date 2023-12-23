An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A woman pins a shoulder board on an officer.

Family Affair

New York Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Randy Brown receives his officer’s rank from his wife during a commissioning ceremony at the Museum of American Armor, Old Bethpage, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2023. Seven new officers were pinned with their second lieutenant shoulder boards by family members during the graduation ceremony.

