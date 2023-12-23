Family Affair New York Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Randy Brown receives his officer’s rank from his wife during a commissioning ceremony at the Museum of American Armor, Old Bethpage, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2023. Seven new officers were pinned with their second lieutenant shoulder boards by family members during the graduation ceremony. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.29 MB) Tags: national guard, army, military families Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn VIRIN: 230813-Z-RV314-1036.JPG Photo Gallery