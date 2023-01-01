Cargo Drop An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules Squadron performs a heavy cargo airdrop over Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria, Aug. 8, 2023, during Thracian Summer. The exercise enhances the U.S. and Bulgaria’s ability to work together, with other NATO nations and key partners on regional security. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.13 MB) Tags: Thracian Summer, Air Force, Training, Partnerships, Bulgaria Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Bertain VIRIN: 230808-F-GR961-1106C.JPG Photo Gallery