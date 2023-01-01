An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Ships sail in formation.

In Formation

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, guided missile cruiser USS Normandy, Hellenic navy frigate Elli and Turkish frigate TCG Tokceada, assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, steam in formation as part of Sage Wolverine in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 11, 2023. Forces from SNMG-2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.

