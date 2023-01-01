In Formation

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, guided missile cruiser USS Normandy, Hellenic navy frigate Elli and Turkish frigate TCG Tokceada, assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, steam in formation as part of Sage Wolverine in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 11, 2023. Forces from SNMG-2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.