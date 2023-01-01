An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A B-2 Spirit flies overhead.

Sunny Spirit

A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., arrives in Keflavik, Iceland, to participate in a Bomber Task Force Europe operation with NATO allies, Aug. 13, 2023. The task force provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to deter and defend against aggression throughout Europe and across the globe

Photo Gallery