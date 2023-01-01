Sunny Spirit A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., arrives in Keflavik, Iceland, to participate in a Bomber Task Force Europe operation with NATO allies, Aug. 13, 2023. The task force provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to deter and defend against aggression throughout Europe and across the globe SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.47 MB) Tags: NATO, Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar VIRIN: 230813-F-ZT243-1130.JPG Photo Gallery