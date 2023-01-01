Water Drop An Army CH-47 Chinook drops seawater over the perimeter of dry land that surrounds the areas impacted by the wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 16, 2023. Members of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard as well as Army active duty and Reserves are supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security and safety to those affected by the wildfires. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.47 MB) Tags: national guard, army, air force, Disaster relief, reserves, Humanitarian , Hawaii wildfires , Wildfires Photo By: Army National Guard Spc. Tonia Ciancanelli VIRIN: 230816-Z-NE321-1055.JPG Photo Gallery