Fuel Check Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force 5-0 conduct maintenance checks on fuel trucks at the Puunene Armory in Kihei, Maui, Aug. 19, 2023. Members of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard as well as Army active duty and reserves are supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security and safety to those affected by the wildfires. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.89 MB) Tags: national guard, army, humanitarian, hawaii, humanitarian aid, hawaii wildfires Photo By: Army National Guard Spc. Sean Walker VIRIN: 230819-Z-LU739-1166M.JPG Photo Gallery