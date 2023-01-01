Wildfire Assistance Members of Joint Task Force 5-0 arrive at Kahului Airport in Maui to support wildfire recovery efforts in and around Lahaina, Aug. 19, 2023. JTF 5-0 is supplying equipment and refueling operations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and providing security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.44 MB) Tags: wildfires, humanitarian, Disaster Relief, Hawaii wildfires Photo By: Army Spc. Abreanna Goodrich VIRIN: 230819-A-CJ630-1389.JPG Photo Gallery