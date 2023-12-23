Joint Training Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Bravo Command Element, demonstrate Marine Corps’ tactics, techniques and procedures for responding to enemy fire to members of the Norwegian armed forces as part of a Norwegian bilateral exercise in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 14, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.81 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Marine Corps, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Michele Clarke VIRIN: 230814-M-WT331-1083.JPG Photo Gallery