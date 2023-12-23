Repair Work

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Lancine Guedet, assigned to the ‘Tridents’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.