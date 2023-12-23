Flyover Formation Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 37th Airlift Squadron fly in formation with Bulgarian aircraft during Thracian Summer 2023 in Bulgaria, Aug. 9, 2023. This exercise provided field training requirements and enhanced interoperability with allies and partners. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.29 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Air Force, Partnerships, Ukraine Response, Thracian Summer 2023 Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro VIRIN: 230809-F-EX065-1076A.JPG Photo Gallery