Foot Focus

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Vanna Rocchi, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet, performs reconstructive surgery on a patient’s foot in the operating room at Hospital Escuela, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 16, 2023. EMF Juliet is partnering with joint forces and the host nation to conduct its first orthopedic surgical mission in the Honduras aimed at enhancing expeditionary skills and sharing medical knowledge with Honduran healthcare professionals.