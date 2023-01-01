Providing Support

Right to left: Hawaii Army National Guard Joint Task Force 5-0 Lt. Col. Joseph Kushi, Army Sgt. 1st. Class Denise Chincio and Army Lt. Col. Seo Yang meet with Heidi Taogoshi, a Maui County public health nurse in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 16, 2023. Members of JTF 5-0 are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires.