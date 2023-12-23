An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier stands at a checkpoint looking ahead.

Maui Checkpoint

Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Kawika Low, assigned to Joint Task Force 5-0, stands at a checkpoint in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 17, 2023. Members of JTF-5-0 are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires.

