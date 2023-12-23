Maui Checkpoint Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Kawika Low, assigned to Joint Task Force 5-0, stands at a checkpoint in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 17, 2023. Members of JTF-5-0 are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.87 MB) Tags: army, Humanitarian, Disaster Relief, Wildfires, Hawaii Wildfires Photo By: Army Spc. Sean Walker VIRIN: 230817-Z-LU739-1177A.JPG Photo Gallery