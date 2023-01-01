An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier is photographed from behind and three smiling children hug the service member while holding American flags.

Sweet Welcome

An Idaho Army National Guard soldier is welcomed home from a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2023. The operation builds partner capacity in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security.

Photo Gallery