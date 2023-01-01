Sweet Welcome An Idaho Army National Guard soldier is welcomed home from a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2023. The operation builds partner capacity in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.38 MB) Tags: Army, military children, National Guard, military families, Idaho, military life, Idaho Army National Guard Photo By: Crystal Farris, Idaho Army National Guard VIRIN: 230810-O-BS547-2208Y.JPG Photo Gallery