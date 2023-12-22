Paint Project Navy Lt. Corinna Dorais, back, and Ensign Erin Rice Anna Rayne paint the outside classroom walls during a beautification project at San Fernando North Central School as part of Pacific Partnership in La Union, Philippines, Aug. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.67 MB) Tags: navy, pacific partnership, indo-pacific Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan E. Kay VIRIN: 230822-N-OX321-2372F.JPG Photo Gallery