Survival of the Fittest Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Wise starts a fire in his hands during a Brazilian Marine Corps wilderness survival class in Formosa, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2023. The U.S. Marines learned how to build a fire with sticks, which plants are edible and camouflage techniques during the training event. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.87 MB) Tags: training, Marine Corps, exercises, brazil Photo By: Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel VIRIN: 230812-M-AR635-1007M.JPG