Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A close-up of a Marine’s hands holding debris as a fire burns while a service member watches in the background.

Survival of the Fittest

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Wise starts a fire in his hands during a Brazilian Marine Corps wilderness survival class in Formosa, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2023. The U.S. Marines learned how to build a fire with sticks, which plants are edible and camouflage techniques during the training event.

