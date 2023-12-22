An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A streak in the sky reflects over a dark body of water illuminated by orangish and white lights.

Space Mission

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches from Space Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Aug. 26, 2023. The internationally crewed mission aims to conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for future missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

