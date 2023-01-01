An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker.

Midair Refueling

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Exercise Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 24, 2023. The exercise has furthered U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s ability to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support while ensuring airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of conflict.

