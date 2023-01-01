An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine holds her arms in the air as she loads equipment into a plane.

Loading Equipment

A Marine prepares to load equipment into a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. At the request of Joint Task Force 5-0, Marines provided inter-island transportation of personnel and equipment from Oahu to Maui.

Photo Gallery