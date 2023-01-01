Loading Equipment A Marine prepares to load equipment into a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. At the request of Joint Task Force 5-0, Marines provided inter-island transportation of personnel and equipment from Oahu to Maui. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.79 MB) Tags: marine corps, Humanitarian, Disaster Relief, Wildfires, Hawaii Wildfires Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney VIRIN: 230823-M-PI012-2378.JPG Photo Gallery